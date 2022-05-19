Trinidad and Tobago assistant ref Caleb Wales to officiate at World Cup

Sports

Caleb Wales. PHOTO COURTESY TT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION –

TRINIDADIAN FIFA assistant referee Caleb Wales has been selected for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The announcement was made by FIFA on their website on Thursday, listing 129 match officials (36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials) from across the world.

Wales will become the fourth Trinidadian (and third assistant referee) to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, following Ramesh Ramdhan (referee, 1994 in the United States), Merere Gonzales (assistant referee, 1998 in France) and Michael Ragoonath (assistant referee, 2002 in South Korea and Japan).

He has 15 years of experience as a national referee and nine years of experience as an assistant referee at FIFA level. His recent major appointments were the semi-final of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the final of the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League.

Wales will be seen in action at the World Cup from November 21 to December 28, 2022.