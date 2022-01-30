Trinidad and Tobago approaches 20,000 active covid19 cases – 449 new infections, 14 deaths

There are 449 additional covid19 cases according to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm covid19 update on Sunday.

The update reported that the additional covid19 cases brought the total active positive cases to 19,831.

For the month of January the highest number of covid19 cases were recorded on January 21 with 1,259 cases, while the highest number of deaths recorded was on January 8 with 37 deaths.

Up to January 30, the number of covid19 cases has gradually increased and decreased in cycles.

Last week the number of covid19 cases showed an overall increase until the highest number of cases, 1,081, was recorded on Saturday.

The update also reported that there were 14 covid19 related deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 3,395.

The deaths were three elderly men, six elderly women, a middle-aged man, three middle-aged women and a young adult female.

Some of those who died suffered from comorbidities of diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, anaemia, cancer, obesity and a history of strokes.

Eight people had multiple comorbidities, three people had only one comorbidity while three people had no known medical conditions.

As of Sunday afternoon 690,137 people were fully vaccinated while 709,863 people received a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

It was also reported that 110,316 booster shots were distributed.

The update also noted that 87,964 patients recovered with 35 people being discharged from public health facilities.

There were also 229 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 384 patients in the hospital, 104 people in step-down facilities and 18,894 patients in home self-isolation.

