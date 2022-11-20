Trini referee makes the calls at World Cup in Qatar

News

Caleb Wales makes a call during a football match. –

DAVID SCARLETT

THE illustrious FIFA World Cup is here again, bringing together casual fans, fanatics and bandwagonists for one month of thrilling, heart-breaking and exciting football.

Four years since the previous tournament was held in Russia, Qatar opens its doors to the world for the largest event on the sporting calendar.

It’s been 16 years since the Soca Warriors made TT proud with a maiden appearance at the World Cup. TT did not qualify for Qatar 2022 but there is still much to be proud of.

Twenty years since Michael Ragoonath, head of the TT Football Association (TTFA) Refereeing Department, graced the 2002 World Cup stage, the nation will, again, be proudly represented by one of TT’s most outstanding referees – Caleb Wales.

Refereeing is often seen as a villainous occupation. Whether referees make the right or wrong decision, some fans still believe they harbour sinister intentions against their favourite team.

But it is noteworthy to understand that referees are athletes and football lovers too, and only want the best for the game.

Refereeing in TT has been at a high level for some years now, particularly now under Ragoonath’s management.

Caleb Wales is a match official as an assistant referee at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. – Photos courtesy Caleb Wales

Ragoonath was an assistant referee in South Korea and Japan and now uses his experience and expertise to develop both seasoned and budding referees across the nation.

Wales, 34, who has a background in information and communications technology (ICT), fell in love with officiating in his early adult years. It was then he decided to pursue refereeing as a career and later specialised as an assistant referee.

The Santa Cruz resident has been a TTFA referee since 2006 and was selected as an elite FIFA assistant referee in 2013. Since then, he has officiated in several Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, many Concacaf Champions League fixtures, the 2021 Gold Cup semifinal (Mexico vs Canada), and the 2021 Concacaf Nations League final (USA vs Mexico), in addition to matches and competitions in TT.

On May 19, Wales was selected by the FIFA Referee Committee to serve in Qatar.

He is now the fifth Trinidadian match official (fourth assistant referee) to fly the TT flag, as well as the checkered flag, at a World Cup.

His predecessors were Douglas James (assistant referee, USA 1994), Ramesh Ramdhan (referee, France 1998), Merere Gonzales (assistant referee, France 1998) and Ragoonath (assistant referee, Korea/Japan 2002).

Caleb Wales on duty during a match. –

In an interview with Sunday Newsday recently, Wales expressed his excitement to be on the world’s biggest stage in Qatar. “For me, it means a lot to be at the FIFA World Cup. It is the realisation of a lifelong goal to be a part of one of the biggest events in the world. It is also a big deal for my family, friends, colleagues, country, and wider region. I intend to do my best and make everyone proud,” he said.

Wales discussed the distinction between a referee and an assistant referee but stressed that the job is no easier.

“I prefer the more black-and-white decisions like offside (or not) and line decisions, such as ball in and out of play, or goal/no goal. Hence, it’s what I chose as we have more responsibility in such crucial decisions.

“I have stuck with it ever since. An assistant referee is also a match official so we must also be knowledgeable and prepared in all aspects of the laws of the game.”

Currently, Wales is accompanied by four other Trinidadians on FIFA’s elite panel. One is Ainsley Rochard, who is also an outstanding assistant referee with FIFA and Concacaf experience. They sport a FIFA badge on their chest alongside three women match officials – Crystal Sobers (referee), Cecile Hinds (referee) and Carissa Jacob (assistant referee).

Unfortunately, his local compatriots will not be joining him in Qatar.

But Wales believes that his breakthrough regarding World Cup selection can open the door for more local referees at the top level.

“I hope it does,” he said. “I am glad that I have proven that the door is still open for anyone looking to reach this point.

“I would like to see a full trio team (referee and two assistant referees) of Trini match officials at a World Cup one day, but it is a lot of hard work and commitment. We must be ready for it.”

He also highlighted that his preparations for the tournament have been “physical, mental and spiritual.” Most of his days leading up to the World Cup involved training, studying the game and praying that all goes well.

The competition’s referees arrived in Qatar on November 10 and Wales has been enjoying what he can in the Arab nation amidst his jam-packed schedule.

Despite the sweltering conditions – approximately 65 per cent humidity – that both players and referees will have to endure during the tournament, he was impressed by Qatar’s culture, infrastructure and love for their national team.

“It’s a very hot, dry country and their football is developing. I have seen the Qatari team at the Concacaf Gold Cup (2021), and they performed well.”

Qatar had an impressive campaign as an invited guest, topping Group D, which included Honduras and Panama, before defeating El Salvador 3-2 in the quarterfinals. They lost narrowly 1-0 to eventual champions USA in the semis.

An avid fan of Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, Wales is relishing his World Cup experience so far, rubbing shoulders with the best of the best and keeping his eyes and ears open for knowledge.

“It’s like a dream come true. I, too, intend to be remembered as being one of the best, so I will learn as much as I can from the team.”

Although Wales has achieved one objective, he insists that he will not stop at this point. His next goal is to earn selection for the next World Cup, especially as it will be hosted in Concacaf territory (the United States, Mexico and Canada).

In addition to the quintet of the regular refereeing team (referee, two assistant referees, fourth official and reserve referee), as well as the video assistant referee (VAR) and the assistant video assistant referee, there will be three new roles at this year’s tournament – offside video assistant referee, support video assistant referee and stand-by assistant video assistant referee.

Therefore, there will be ten match officials appointed to every game in the competition.

However, Wales said that he will only be serving on the pitch as he is not yet trained to be in the Video Operation Room for VAR duty.

Also, for the first time in World Cup history, there will be women officiating at the tournament. Stephanie Frappart, who was the first woman to referee a professional men’s European match and a UEFA Champions League match, will lead the female contingent in Qatar.

Frappart will be accompanied by two other referees – Yamashita Yoshimi and Salima Mukansanga – as well as three assistant referees – Neuza Back, Karen Diaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt – as part of the 129 match officials at the tournament.

Wales was pleased to see his female colleagues joining him in Qatar. “It’s nothing new for me as I have been working with top women officials for men’s games on both the local and regional stage for many years.

“FIFA is setting the standard in that, if the referee is of high enough quality, then it doesn’t matter the gender of the official and I am always happy to be working with top quality match officials.”

Wales’ first World Cup appearance is yet to be determined as referees are appointed two to three days before a fixture.

He is grateful for the support he has been getting from his family, friends, FIFA colleagues, the TTFA Refereeing Department and the entire nation.

The Italian trio of Daneile Orsato (referee), Ciro Carbone (assistant referee) and Alessandro Giallatini (assistant referee) will take charge of the opening game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday. Let the games begin – within the rules, of course.