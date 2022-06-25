Trini first black woman to win best actress Emmy

News

TT-born actress Mishael Morgan. Photo by Paul Smith Photography

TRINIDAD and Tobago-born actress Mishael Morgan is the first black woman to win an Emmy award for best outstanding lead performance actress in a drama series.

Morgan, who was born in San Fernando, plays the role of Amanda Sinclair on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless and has been part of the since 2013.

In her acceptance speech at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, held on Friday night, she said, “I was born on the tiny island, Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean and now I’m standing on an international stage, and I am being honoured regardless of the colour of my skin. Regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.”

She said there are now little girls all around the world seeing another step forward, knowing despite their industry of choice or vocation, they strive to be the best at what they do.

She continued, “Not only will they achieve it, but they will be celebrated for it.”

Read Newsday’s October 2021 conversation with Mishael Morgan here (hyperlink Mishael Morgan, ‘reborn’ on The Young and the Restless)