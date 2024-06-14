Trincity couple’s home ransacked

News

A couple’s Trincity home was broken into and $16,500 in jewellery and electronics stolen.

Reports say 63-year-old Martha Preddie and 71-year-old Nola Jackson from Trincity, Arouca, locked their home and left around 12 pm on June 13.

When they returned around 3.15 pm they saw several louvres missing and realised the window burglarproofing had been pried open.

Inside, they found their house had been ransacked. Jewellery valued at $11,000 had been stolen, along with a Dell laptop valued at US$3,000 and an Apple Mac Book Air valued at US$2,500.

Officers from the Arouca Police Station were called and are investigating.