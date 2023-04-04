Trincity businessman robbed of three guns and US$5,000

News

File photo –

A businessman was robbed of three guns and US$5,000 by bandits who broke into his Trincity home on Monday afternoon.

According to police, at about 4 pm, the man’s Millennium Park home was broken into and the bandits made off with two licensed pistols, an air rifle and the US cash before escaping.

Two weeks ago, five men robbed a Cunupia family of US$20,000 and $100,000 and electronic items. Two men from Laventille were held moments after that robbery.

Last December, police said that there was a rise in break-ins and home invasions with a reported 631 break-ins for 2022, compared to 623 for the same period in 2021.