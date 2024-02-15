Tribe, Teja take Downtown Carnival titles

Carnival

From left, Jeneil Frederick, Councillor of St. Ann’s River South, Chinua Alleyne, Mayor of Port of Spain and Ezra Joseph, Chief Judge announce the Downtown Carnival winners on Ash Wednesday. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE reading of the results for the Downtown Carnival winners 2024 on Ash Wednesday saw The Lost Tribe placing first in the large bands category with their scarlet ibis themed portrayals and Mical Teja’s DNA snatching the Downtown Road March title along with the overall Road March title.

The announcement event, held at City Hall, Port of Spain, had this year’s results read by Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne and councillor for St Ann’s River South Jenneil Frederick with chief judge Ezra Joseph also present.

When asked about his first Carnival as mayor of Port of Spain, Alleyne said, “Things went well…

“There are many stakeholders that come together every year to make this festival a success. I don’t think that we give ourselves enough credit for the skill that we display in making it happen. I’m very happy for the collaborative effort everyone has shown and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can make better for Carnival 2025.”

Carnival Tuesday Results:

Downtown Road March

Mical Teja – DNA (59 plays)

Bunji Garlin – Carnival Contract (43 plays)

Olatunji Yearwood – Inventor (9 plays)

Large Band

The Lost Tribe – Fly

Paparazzi Carnival – Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail

Ronnie and Caro Mas Band – Bushfire: The Arising of New Life

Medium Band

K2K Alliance & Partners – The Salt Crossing Desert Season

Kinetic Mas – Yokoso

Image Nation Mas – Jouvay

Small Band

First Citizens Original Jab Jab – Ancestral Warriors

Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion – D’ Spirit Calling

Dog Soldiers – Pow Pow Festival

Most Colorful Bands

First place large band: The Lost Tribe – Fly

First place medium band: Kinetic Mas – Yokoso

First place small band: Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion – D’ Spirit Calling