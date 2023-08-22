TRHA marks World Breastfeeding Week: Breast milk is best for babies

Tobago

Participants gather at the end of the 2023 World Breastfeeding Walk at the Scarborough Esplanade, Tobago on Saturday. – Photo courtesy THA

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) will continue to play its part in the delivery of proper healthcare on the island.

So said Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) CEO Garth Alexander as he delivered the feature address on Saturday at the Scarborough Esplanade after the World Breast Feeding Walk.

August 1-7 marked World Breastfeeding Week, and the theme for 2023 is: Let’s make Breastfeeding at work, Work.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure optimal child health and survival. It said breast milk is ideal for infants as it has the properties, energy and nutrients for infant growth during the first months of life and contains antibodies that help protect the child against many common childhood illnesses.

The annual walk, held in recognition of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, from the old Market Square to the Esplanade under the theme: Enabling breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents.

Alexander said the annual occasion has been recognised in Tobago since 2001. He said the support continues to be necessary to ensure that society grows healthy children, adding that breastfeeding is one of the best things mothers can do to give their infant a strong start in life.

“When we have healthy children, we’ll continue to have healthier adolescence. Healthy adolescence, healthy practices would give us healthy adults.

“Healthy adults will enable us to better manage this country – Tobago, and Trinidad and Tobago by extension – to ensure that we achieve our potential.”

He said all have a part to play in ensuring this movement is recognised, as nursing mothers need to be supported and encouraged to nurse.

“So far as to say recognising that TT becomes a healthier society, becomes a better place – a place where we are now ready to take on the future without worrying about poor health issues.”

He added: “We have to recognise that a lot of our budget goes towards healthcare and a lot of it goes towards secondary care because we are not taking care of ourselves – breastfeeding is the start of that. So let us also recognise the initiative that we are pushing right now – we are starting that movement towards a healthier society.”

Adviser to the Breastfeeding Association of TT Rosemary Anatol said the week was established in 1992 and is now celebrated in over 170 countries.

“It is really an opportunity to create awareness about the various issues related to breastfeeding… we have activities throughout the month.”

She echoed Alexander’s sentiment that breastfeeding is the best way, noting that it creates a foundation for good health. She said breast milk is a natural and complete source of nutrition, containing adequate amounts of fat, protein, water and antibodies for the newborn.

“From the moment the baby is born, the immunity is passed on to the baby and…everything contained in the breast milk is perfect for the baby. A mother’s milk is ideally suited for her baby. Not every mother’s milk will be exactly the same, but it would be ideal for her baby.”