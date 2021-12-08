TRHA denies policy change on covid19 vaccine boosters

Tobago

Dr Roxanne Mitchell – THA

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has denied changing its policy on the administering of third covid19 vaccine doses. The TRHA was responding to a Newsday report that people under 60 without comorbidities were receiving third doses at Port Mall, Scarborough.

In an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Dr Roxanne Mitchell, acting general manager of primary care services at the Scarborough General Hospital outlined the policy for the four covid19 vaccine sites at Port Mall in Scarborough, Scarborough Health Centre, Roxborough Health Centre and Canaan Health Centre.

She said: “All persons are now eligible for the booster shot – anybody who has received the first and second doses and you are six months out from the second dose, you can receive a booster shot.”

However, she later told Newsday that she meant only eligible people would meet the criteria for a third dose.

When told that people under 60 at Port Mall were receiving third doses without being asked about comorbidities, she promised to investigate. She made it clear this was not a Tobago policy.

People visited Port Mall, Tobago, for their covid19 booster shot on Wednesday. – Jeff K. Mayers

When Newsday visited Port Mall on Wednesday, several people were seen waiting to get their jab.

Newsday saw one person receiving a third Sinopharm dose without being asked about comorbidities.

Mitchell said people who received two AstraZeneca doses will receive a Pfizer booster, while those who received Sinopharm will get an additional dose of the same brand.

Asked earlier Wednesday about what was happening at Port Mall, TRHA CEO Westly Orr insisted that Tobago was following the same policy as Trinidad.

In Trinidad, people 60 and over are eligible for a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, while those below 60 must be moderately or severely immunocompromised to get one.

When it comes to additional Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs, anyone of any age can get the booster once they have been determined to be moderately or severely immunocompromised by their physician.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said on Wednesday there are 23,441 people partially vaccinated in Tobago, and 22,445 are fully vaccinated. (with reporting by Elizabeth Gonzales)