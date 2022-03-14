Trees planted at Woodford Square for Commonwealth Day

News

HARD AT WORK: Tobago schoolboy and planter Jhaylen Edwards, seven, and Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George plant a double chaconia at Woodford Square in Port of Spain on Monday to commemorate Commonwealth Day. Also in photo are, from left, PoS Mayor Joel Martinez, Senate President Christine Kangaloo and young planter Jahlene Forbes. – Ayanna Kinsale

PORT of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez hosted Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and Senate President Christine Kangaloo in Woodford Square for a tree-planting ceremony on Monday to mark Commonwealth Day.

Martinez, in his welcome remarks, said the tree-planting was significant in that it was taking place close to the seat of Parliament, and it would help replenish trees previously lost in the square.

Annisette-George, giving the main address, said 54 countries comprised of 2.4 billion people were celebrating Commonwealth Day.

She said this year’s theme of Delivering a Common Future represented concern for the environment, climate change, peace, food security and sustainable development.

Annisette-George said the tree-planting symbolised the effect of reafforestation and the continuity of life. The double chaconia was meant to stir national pride, she said, while the tree of life was appreciated for its name, properties, ornamental use and environmental importance.

Kangaloo, in her closing remarks, said while the event might seem like a small affair, no step was too small for the environment.

The two parliamentary presiding officers planted a double chaconia (warszewiczie coccinea) and a tree of life (lignum vitae) sapling, helped by two young agriculture enthusiasts Jhaylen Edwards and Jahlene Forbes.

Later Martinez told Newsday, he hoped the Woodford Square fountain would be functioning within three months, lamenting that efforts to get it working after its previous restoration had stalled owing to the absence of a key city official.

Around the fountain, statues of Aphrodite, Greek goddess of love, with her son Eros and several nereids, had been repaired and painted in 2018/2019, but the fountain was still dry as the mechanism was not working. Martinez, in March 2021, said private funding might be needed to fix it “within the next few months.”

The statue was donated by Scottish merchant George Gregor Turnbull in 1866.

Martinez also told Newsday he planned to plant trees along Broadway where the pavements will be widened by four feet on each side.