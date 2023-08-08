Transport Commissioner: No intimidation in Tobago

News

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke – ROGER JACOB

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke has denied rumours that licensing officers are in Tobago to intimidate the public.

Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday, Clarke said his mission on the island is merely to sensitise and educate the public.

“Our mandate is not just to issue tickets – that is the least of our objectives. Basically, we are here to work along, to educate, to sensitise and to inform also.”

This as licensing officers again partnered with their counterparts in Tobago to hold numerous road-traffic exercises there.

Tobagonians have once again raised concerns over the increased presence of the officers, describing it as “intimidating,” with some saying it is creating undue pressure.

Clarke said certain behaviours have been recognised on the island’s roads, and if it continues, “families will be at a major disadvantage.

He acknowledged, “Yes, we would be conducting a number of road exercises in partnership with the TTPS.

“We have picked up certain trends,” he said, and it was necessary to educate and sensitise people.

He said based on the statistics, a number of people in Tobago are driving without a valid permit.

“Also we recognise that this environment is a tourist (one) and we have issues where even some of our foreigners need guidance and we think we can liaise with the rental agencies, the taxi associations and so forth in informing persons what is required for when they are driving.”

He said if these issues were not addressed there could be aa major accident.

In terms of offences, he said wearing seatbelts seemed to be a challenge across the island.

“I strongly believe if we treat with this seatbelt issue, we would not find ourselves in the event that there is any eventuality – minor accidents etcetera- you would find yourself in a position where it can save lives.”

“My concern is life and family,” he added.

“I, as the commissioner, have serious concerns and I have decided to team up with the TTPS in addressing these issues in Tobago.”