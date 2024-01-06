Traffic restrictions in San Fernando for Panday’s funeral

News

The national flag flying at half-mast outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts where the funeral service of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday will be held on January 9. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

SAN FERNANDO residents and commuters are being warned of traffic restrictions in and around the city for two days next week for the final rites of the former prime minister, the late Basdeo Panday.

The body of the fifth prime minister will lie in state for public viewing on January 8 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) where people are expected to pay their respects.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister on January 6, stated that the body will be taken from Dass Funeral Home, Marabella and will proceed along the San Fernando Bypass, onto the Cross Crossing Interchange, then to Rienzi Kirton Highway, Todd Street and into SAPA.

The casket will be opened for viewing between 9 am-5.30 pm.

On January 9, at 8.10 am, the body will be taken under military escort from the corner of Cipero Street and Rienzi Kirton Highway, onto Todd Street and into SAPA, where the state funeral will take place from 9 am under Hindu rites.

Following the funeral service, the cortege will depart SAPA at 11.30 am, proceed left onto Balisier Avenue, exit on the San Fernando Bypass, and then journey along onto South Trunk Road and the Mosquito Creek Road.

At 12.40 pm, the military procession will begin its escort on Mosquito Creek Road and proceed north, turning into the Shore of Peace Cremation Site, where Panday’s body will be cremated.

Panday died on New Year’s Day in Florida, US, where he had gone two weeks before to seek medical attention. His body was returned to Trinidad and Tobago on January 3 and on January 5, there was a procession through the streets of Port of Spain under military escort. Scores of people viewed his body at the Rotunda of the Red House.

Panday, who served this country as the fifth prime minister from 1995 to 2021, was 90 years old. He leaves to mourn his wife Oma, four daughters, one brother, Subhas, and two sisters Leela and Baby.