Traffic restrictions for Parliament ceremonial opening on Monday

Workers construct a platform for the red carpet on Saturday ahead of the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Monday. – Jeff K. Mayers

Commuters entering Port of Spain on Monday should be aware of the traffic restrictions in the nation’s capital to accommodate the ceremonial reopening of Parliament.

The police issued temporary provisions for traffic restrictions under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. These restrictions will be in effect from 6am-5pm on Monday.

Vehicular traffic is prohibited between 10 am to 5 pm on St Vincent Street, between Duke Street and Queen Street; Hart Street; Abercromby Street between Independence Square North and Park Street; and Knox Street, between Abercromby Street and Frederick Street.

Drivers are prohibited from parking on: St Vincent Street between Duke Street and Independence Square North; Sackville Street between Richmont Street and St Vincent Street; Abercromby Street between Independence Square and Park Street; Knox Street between Abercromby Street and Frederick Street; Edward Street between Independence Square North and Park Street: Hart Street; Duke Street between Frederick Street and Edward Street: Pembroke Street between Knox Street and Park Street; Henry Street between Independence Square North and Park Street; Queen Street between Grederick Street and Richmond Street; and Park Street between St Vincent Street and Abercromby Street.

However, vehicles belonging to the police service may park on the eastern side of Edward Street, between Queen Street and Sackville Street.

Vehicular traffic and parking are permitted for vehicles bearing green, blue or purple event-specific windscreen permission labels.

From 10am-5pm drivers going north along Abercromby Street shall turn west onto Queen Street.

Taxi drivers plying the St Ann’s route from Hart Street shall operate from the southern side of Queen Street between Frederick Street and Abercromby Street.

Taxi drivers plying the St James route from Hart Street shall operate from the northern side of Independence Square North between Frederick Street and Henry Street.

The police said without prejucidce to any other liability incurred by the commission of a traffic violation, vehicles found parked in contravention of this order may be removed by the police and impounded in accordance with section 108(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

The grounds of the Parliament Building were being prepared for the ceremonial opening on Saturday. The lawns and plants were being watered by sprinklers, while groundsmen were busy trimming and clearing the foliage.

The highlight of the occasion will be President Christine Kangaloo’s inaugural address to a joint sitting of the House and Senate. This will be her first address to the Parliament since succeeding Paula-Mae Weekes as President on January 20 when she was elected by the Electoral College of the Parliament. The college comprises all members of the House and Senate, including their respective presiding officers.