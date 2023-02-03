Traffic restrictions for pan semis, finals

News

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

POLICE have put traffic restrictions in place for Sunday’s Panorama semifinals, as well as the finals on February 18.

The semifinals take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 1 pm.

The restrictions will be in place from 7 am on February 5, to 4 am on February 6. For the finals, the restrictions will be in place from 5 pm on February 18, to 4 am on February 19.

The Traffic Restriction (Temporary Provisions) (Steelband Panorama) Order, 2023 was ordered by Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on January 27.

It said parking is prohibited on Queen’s Park West between Queen’s Park East and Cipriani Boulevard; Chancery Lane; Albion Street between Victoria Avenue and Chancery Lane; Pembroke Street between Keate Street and Gordon Street; Keate Street;

Queen’s Park East between Jerningham Avenue and Queen’s Park West; Charlotte Street between Queen’s Park West and New Street; Gordon Street between Charlotte Street and Dundonald Street; Victoria Avenue between Queen’s Park West and Albion Street except for taxis at the Queen’s Park Taxi Stand;

Dundonald Street between Melville Lane and Queen’s Park West; Stanmore Avenue between Queen’s Park West and Tranquility Street; Victoria Avenue between Albion Street and Tragarete Raod and Dere Street between Cummins Lane and Melville Lane.

PTSC buses are allowed to park on the eastern side of Dundonald Street, south of Melville Lane, the order said. Cars can drive in a westerly direction only along Gordon Street between Charlotte Street and Dundonald Street.

The order said the following roads are closed to drivers: Frederick Street between Gordon Street and Queen’s Park West; Queen’s Park West between Queen’s Park East and Cipriani Boulevard; Keate Street between Charlotte Street and Chancery Lane and Chancery Lane between Gordon Street and Queen’s Park West.

Vehicles carrying pans and instruments can drive along Queen’s Park West between Queen’s Park East and Cipriani Boulevard, it said.

Drivers can park in the Queen’s Park Savannah with the directions of the police on duty at that time.

The order said vehicles parked against this order may be removed by the police, impounded and dealt with according to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.