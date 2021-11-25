Traffic disruption on Eastern Main Road at Sangre Grande

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Traffic disruption on Eastern Main Road at Sangre Grande
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

File photo/ Marvin Hamilton

The Ministry of Works and Transport has said there will be temporary traffic disruption along the Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande from Shivan Drive to Baboolal Trace.

In a media release, the ministry said the disruption will be due to road rehabilitation work due to begin on Thursday and end on Monday.

See also

The ministry reminds drivers to observe all directional signs and barriers, comply with the instructions of on-site police, beware of heavy equipment, drive more slowly near the work zone and drive with caution.