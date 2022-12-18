Traffic changes for Burna Boy concert in Kingston Loop Jamaica

With all roads leading to the National Stadium today, December 18, for the Burna Boy Live Concert with dancehall star Popcaan and the smooth and sultry Lila Ike, the police announced traffic changes that will be implemented before and after the event, which is being dubbed the “biggest show for the Christmas season”.

The Grammy Award-winning afrofusion star Burna Boy, given name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is in the Caribbean as part of his Love Damini tour, which saw him perform in Trinidad and Antigua ahead of today’s stop in Jamaica.

The traffic changes for Sunday’s concert in Kingston, the police said, are to facilitate the safety of all involved.

The changes are as follows:

Before the event

Road closures will be implemented at the following intersections:

Mountain View Avenue/Deanery RoadMountain View Avenue/Arthur Wint Drive. There will be limited access to authorised patrons and shuttle buses.Stanton Terrace/Roosevelt Avenue. There will be limited access to Ultra VIPs, residents, business operators and people visiting the Bustamante Hospital for Children.Latham Avenue/Old Hope Road. Limited access will, however, be granted to residents and people visiting the Bustamante Hospital for Children.North Avenue/Old Hope Road. Residents of Swallowfield will be allowed access.Tom Redcam/Arthur Wint Drive. Limited access will be given to shuttle buses, Ultra VIPs, residents, and people going to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

No parking

No parking will be allowed along the following roads:

Arthur Wint DriveRoosevelt AvenueLatham AvenueStanton TerraceMountain View AvenueTom RedcamThe slip road where the ticket office is located

After the event

After the event, with the exception of Mountain View Avenue/Deanery Road and Tom Redcam Drive/Arthur Wint Drive–which is where shuttle buses will be operating–all other closures instituted before the event will be removed to allow for a smooth regress.

The police said Arthur Wint Drive, between Roosevelt Avenue and Tom Redcam Drive, will be operated as a two-way to allow for the movement of shuttle buses to and from National Heroes Circle.

The northbound section of Mountain View Avenue, between Deanery Road and Arthur Wint Drive, will remain closed to the general motoring public in order to facilitate the movement of shuttle busses.

Roosevelt Avenue will be operated as a one-way from the National Stadium towards Stanton Terrace and Old Hope Road.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to obey all directions given by the police and other security personnel, who will be deployed in adequate numbers to ensure the safety of all.