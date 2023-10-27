Trade unions unhappy with electricity rate hike

News

Natuc general secretary Michael Annisette.

Trade unions have slammed the Regulated Industries Commission’s (RIC) recent proposal to increase residential electricity rates by 15-64 per cent.

Michael Annisette, general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), told Newsday on Monday the proposed increase exceeds the government’s offer of a four per cent salary increase for public servants for 2014-19.

He said the increase emphasises the unions’ ongoing calls for living wages rather than a minimum wage.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced in his budget address on October 2 an increase in the minimum wage from $17.50 to $20.50 per hour, which takes effect in January 2024.

Annisette called the proposed electricity rate increase “social injustice” and said citizens are already facing severe financial difficulties. He questioned the timing of the residential rate increase and the proposed increase of 37-51 per cent for small businesses and ten-12 per cent for larger businesses.

“Is it that the people are paying for the government’s failure to pay T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC)? Are we scapegoats?”

Annisette said the RIC ignored concerns and objections from the public, activist groups and unions during their public discussions.

He said the hike comes at a time when cost of living is already high and some government employees have not received a wage increase since 2011.

“There is growing income and wealth inequality that is pushing many workers below the poverty line.”

He said the public will feel the burden of the increased cost when they visit the supermarket.

“Businesses will prioritise their profit margins over the welfare of the public. We seem to forget that the economy is about people, and when we don’t have people to buy the goods and services, your economy will suffer.”

He said the pressure being placed on the public is unfair, and called for a mass joint movement by the public and business community to push back against the increase.

Ozzie Warwick, chief education officer of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), also opposed the increase, calling it “irresponsible.”

Warwick said the OWTU is 100 per cent against the proposed residential increases and the move to bill customers monthly, as opposed to the current bi-monthly billing system. He believes this will put more financial pressure on a struggling public.

He urged the business community not to pass on the additional costs to the public.

Saying collective action was needed to stop the proposed rate hike, Warwick also called on the business community to unite with social movements and trade unions to prevent it.

David Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), refrained from commenting, saying he had not read the RIC’s proposal.