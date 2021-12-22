Trade unions to meet Wednesday with AG

News

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. –

HEADS of several trade unions who represent the interests of the more than 90,000-strong public service have agreed to meet with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to discuss Government’s intention to have all public servants vaccinated against the covid19 virus or be sent home without pay.

The meeting has been set for Wednesday afternoon. Prior to this meeting, heads of trade unions under the Joint Trade Union Movement (Jtum) had vowed to gather outside the Office of the Prime Minister, on Wednesday, to voice their opposition to the vaccination move announced by Dr Rowley on Saturday.

Representatives from the following trade unions have agreed to meet with Al-Rawi on Wednesday:

• Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU)

• Trinidad & Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA)

• Banking Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU)

• Communication Workers’ Union (CWU)

• Amalgamated Workers’ Union (AWU)

• Contractor and General Workers’ Trade Union (CGWTU)

• Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers’ Union (TTPWU)

• Steel Workers’ Union of Trinidad and Tobago (SWUTT)

• Fire Services Association (FSA

• Prison Officers Association (POA)

• Industrial, General and Sanitation Workers’ Union (IGSWU)

• Trinidad & Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA)

• Estate Police Association (EPA)

• All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union (ATGWTU)

• Aviation Communication and Allied Workers’ Union (ACAWU).