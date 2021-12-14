Trade unionists agree: PSA will survive without Duke

News

OWTU Chief Education and Research Officer Ozzi Warwick. File photo/ Marvin Hamilton

As outgoing Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke prepares to leave office by December 31, at least two other trade union officials are confident the association will continue to function in his absence.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, chief education officer of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ozzi Warwick said he believed the longevity of the PSA was testament to its strength and was optimistic about the union’s future.

He added that other trade unions would support the PSA in its efforts going forward.

“The PSA is a long-standing union, it has been around for a long time, and has, like us, been through its ups and downs. But they have proven that they can stand the test of time, and therefore I want to place my confidence in the membership of the PSA.

“I think that the internal mechanisms to ensure there will be a smooth transition will take place and we at the trade union movement will continue to support and show solidarity with the members of the PSA.”

Newsday also spoke to general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Michael Annisette, who commended Duke for his service and timeliness in resigning. He said the PSA would survive once it adhered to its core principles of good governance and accountability.

“The PSA is the people and they will continue to survive.

“We had all kinds of leaders and the PSA survived and it will continue to survive. As long as they have faith and a level of spirituality and they understand it’s people they are dealing with, the PSA will continue to survive.”