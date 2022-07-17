Trade union leaders: Gov’t must do more to reduce cost of living

News

In this file photo, Lincoln Alexander buys bread at Viewport Supermarket in Scarborough, Tobago. Bread is among the foods which have increased in price. – David Reid

Trade union leaders have claimed no attempt is being made by the government to address the rising cost of living in the country.

National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) general secretary Michael Annisette said on Friday he recently read an article which stated that Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley is looking at measures to mitigate the impact of the high cost of living on the island’s citizens by offering substantial relief to the people of her country.

“Why is it that this government cannot do that?” he asked.

“Why is it that this government is so arrogant that they do not even want to engage the trade union movement in those kinds of discussions that is necessary as has been done by the chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly?”

Annisette added, “That is one of the fundamental issues by this government – the arrogance, insensitivity and the belief that they are omnipotent. They know everything and there is no need to consult with the labour movement other than their financiers and the business elite.”

He said if the government is serious about developing, it cannot continue to operate in this way.

Annisette was speaking to reporters after he and other trade union representatives delivered a copy of the labour movement’s no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and government to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

During the Labour Day observance on June 19, trade union leaders announced that a no-confidence motion against the Rowley-led administration was approved by the labour movement and that copies of the resolution would be delivered to the President Paula-Mae Weekes, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Senate President Christine Kangaloo, Caricom chair President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and THA Chief Secretary.

The labour movement also held at motorcade on July 10 from Sangre Grand to Port of Spain to highlight its dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

Annisette, referring to the government’s four per cent wage offer to public sector workers for eight years, said negotiations for other employees of statutory boards and other government agencies have not yet begun.

“I am advised that the CPO (Dr Darryl Dindial) is sick but there was a commitment that on July 14 we would have started those negotiations.”

He said negotiations are outstanding for workers at Public Service Transport Corporation, Port Authority, TTPost, Lake Asphalt, Water and Sewerage Authority, Telecommunications Services of TT, TT Electricity Commission and other bodies.

“We are all affected by the delay in the negotiations which has been outstanding for as much as 12 years and in some instances, as long as 2007. And we are expected to produce and continue to live comfortably in those circumstances where everyone knows that cost of living is extremely high.”

Annisette, who is also the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union’s president general, said all the trade union movement wants is for the standard of living of workers in this country to rise.

“It must not be stagnated and the offer of the four per cent and two per cent was an offer of stagnation of workers’ ability to buy goods and services which is critical for the very economy of TT.”

Joint Trade Union Movement leader Ancel Roget said the hour-long meeting with Augustine was productive.

“We had some very productive and meaningful discussions around all of the issues, namely the rising cost of living and food prices in Tobago and in Trinidad and what can be done to mitigate that.”

“The Chief Secretary seems to be seized with a good understanding of all of the issues. But not just understanding but where we should go from here going forward. And therefore we’re committed to having more meaningful and deeper discussions aimed at improving the lives of Tobagonians and Trinidadians, all our citizens, especially where it concerns the rising cost of living and food prices.”

Roget claimed the labour movement has had overwhelming support from citizens in relation to the issues confronting the country.

“We have had two motorcades so far. We are coming to Tobago with a motorcade. I am not at liberty to say when that will be. But rest assured that struggle will take us across the length and breadth of both Trinidad and Tobago because it is all about ensuring and demanding proper governance for the people and that is what we are not getting right now.”