Trade policy course participants visit SM Jaleel

Eighteen participants of the WTO/Institute of International Relations Caribbean Regional Trade Policy Course sponsored by UWI (WTO-RTPC) have visited SM Jaleel and Company Ltd, to get a better understanding of trade challenges faced by manufacturers last Thursday.

Dr Indera Sagewan, academic co-ordinator of the programme, and WTO experts Francoise Guei and Lissette Nonalaya were welcomed by SM Jaleel’s COO Anna Mohammed.

Course participants from other countries including Jamaica, Belize, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines were also present, along with TT participants.

“We were pleased to host this group of Caribbean trade policy experts and to help deepen their understanding and appreciation of the realities, challenges and opportunities for indigenous companies,” Mohammed said.

The company spoke on several trade-related issues, including front-of-pack labelling and making an impact in public health through its Balance Calorie Initiative, as SM Jaleel is among several non-alcoholic beverage companies raising public awareness of reducing calories and making healthy food choices.

Sagewan congratulated SM Jaleel for its contributions to public health awareness.

“Our course participants gained a better understanding of how their work impacts the real economy and regional performance in international trade,” Sagewan said.