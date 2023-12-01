Trade Ministry: Summit’s success is Trinidad and Tobago’s success

News

Randall Karim, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry closes the container door for the first batch of luggage to be exported to Canada from Summit Luggage TT company limited at E TecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, Point Lisas –

THE first export of luggage from Trinidad and Tobago represents a significant step in ongoing efforts by the Government to diversify the economy and attract new investments.

Trade and Industry Ministry permanent secretary Randall Karim expressed this view when he witnessed the first export of 4,700 pieces of luggage by Summit (TT) Luggage Company Ltd from the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate on Friday.

The estate is managed by eTeck (Evolving TecKnologies & Enterprise Development Co. Ltd).

Headquartered in Guangdong, China, Summit is the first business to occupy the estate.

The company has established a manufacturing assembly line at the estate that will produce 90 per cent hard-shell luggage using polycarbonate and polypropylene inputs.

Summit will export its products from TT mainly to North American and European corporate clients, which include well-known brand names in the luggage and retail industries.

Founded in 2001, Summit is one of the leading luggage enterprises in China with approximately 1,200 workers. The company’s annual output is up to three million pieces of luggage and bags, which are sold in more than 80 countries.

Before sealing the container laden with the first cargo of luggage from Summit, Karim said, “This is a wonderful achievement.”

He recalled that TT was the first Caribbean country to sign on to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organisations.

One of the BRI’s objectives is to “to construct a unified large market and make full use of both international and domestic markets, through cultural exchange and integration, to enhance mutual understanding and trust of member nations.”

TT is one of 154 countries that have signed on to the BRI. Others include Argentina, Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, Venezuela, Egypt. South Korea and Russia.

Karim said Summit is also the first company based at the estate to export its products. Newsday understands that two-thirds of the warehouses located at the estate are occupied.

Karims said, “This is the first time that luggage manufactured in TT will be exported to North America.”

He added, “That alone speaks volumes about this accomplishment and points to the joint efforts of the govt of TT and Summit Luggage in creating something new and innovative.”

Karim was confident that this was a good sign ahead of the estate being fully commissioned in early January as the flagship BRI initiative in the Caribbean.

He said the Summit’s export also highlights the strong performance of the domestic manufacturing sector in recent times.

“Over the last year, the domestic man sector has demonstrated stellar performance growing 6.1 per cent in 2022.”

While most of this was attributed to upticks in the exports of food and beverages and tobacco, Karim disclosed there were also strong export performances from the textile, clothing, leather and wood and paper printing sub sectors in manufacturing.

“We are extremely happy that high quality luggage will now form part of TT’s portfolio of exports. We look forward to increased volumes (of exports) and new (export) destinations in the coming years from summit.”

Karim was also pleased to report that out of the 27 workers at Summit’s plant at the estate, 19 are locals and come from communities surrounding Phoenix Park. At full capacity, the plant is expected to have a complement of 180 workers, of whom 70 per cent will be locals.

Chinese Embassy counselor Zhou Lichen was pleased that Summit’s success reflected the continued strength of TT-China relations, and hinted at the possibility of further Chinese commercial interests in TT.

“We believe that with the support from the government of TT, there could be more enterprises coming to TT.We hope that our co-operation can bring benefits for the peoples of our two countries.”

Plant manager Shelly Ann Alexis Anderson was happy that after ten months of hard work, the company was able to make its first export on Friday.