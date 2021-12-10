Tracy dismisses call by former chairman for PNM Tobago Council executive to resign

Tobago

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine. File photo/ David Reid

Political Leader of the PNM Tobago Island Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine is dismissing the call by the council’s former chairman Stanford Callender for the entire executive to resign after its defeat in the THA election at the hands of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on December 6.

On Wednesday last week, Callender tendered his resignation “to give the party an opportunity to restructure and re-engineer itself…

“It is also my hope that the executive of the council will do the same,” Callender said.

But in a media release on Friday, Davidson-Celestine said any sudden resignation of the executive could have a negative effect on the party because there would be no system in place to elect a new executive.

“Now is not the time for haphazard approach. In the face of adversity and challenges, Mr Callender has left the party. That is his prerogative and we thank him for his service and wish him well.

“The PNM remains strong and resilient, and now is not the time to turn our backs on the party because of disappointment, or to run away from adversity.”