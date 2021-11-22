Tracy announces $60m Scarborough waterfront project

Tobago

The Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS –

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has outlined a $60 million waterfront revitalisation plan for Scarborough.

The project, set to begin in January, will include a 2,000-foot boardwalk, a parkade, marketplace, food court, restaurants, bars, cafés, and entertainment and retail shopping spaces.

The PNM said this is the first phase of the restructuring and reinvigoration of the island’s capital and is expected to take 18 months.

Davidson-Celestine announced the project on Sunday during a political meeting at the Montgomery hard court.

She said the project has been three years in the making,. It is being funded in partnership with the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government, and she said over $37 million has already been secured from the IDB.

“We will see a new and improved Scarborough,” she said.

The PNM leader promised a green approach, with solar power and environmentally-friendly infrastructure.

Davidson-Celestine said the PNM has been rolling out a comprehensive development plan for Tobago, step by step.

Davidson-Celestine said there will be a few more consultations to tweak the project, but they are moving full steam ahead.

“This is no pie-in-the-sky plan,” she said.

Davidson-Celestine said the project will create almost 200 jobs.

“This project comes on the heels of the development of the ANR Robinson airport – $1.2 billion. This project comes on the heels of 300 rooms that will come to this island through an international brand called the Marriott.

“This project comes on the heels of us wanting to ensure that Tobago is a liveable place, that Tobago has the most robust and modernised systems and infrastructure, that could take us to a new level.”

As campaigning intensifies ahead of the December 6 THA elections, Davidson-Celestine, the candidate for Signal Hill/Patience Hill, said her administration knows what it takes to develop Tobago.

“If you talk about ideas and plans and creativity and innovation, you could find that from our team. Because we are young people, we understand what is required to move an island’s development forward, and that is what we are intent on realising.”

The proposed boardwalk is expected to be 20-30 feet wide, and will run almost the entire length of the waterfront along Milford Road.

“We are pushing ahead. We are changing the look and feel of Scarborough, but in a way that captures the essence of what we have been selling, which is: live the culture – Tobago style, and clean, green, safe and serene.”