Tracy: Ancil has questions to answer for election loss

Outgoing PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine –

OUTGOING PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has denied responsibility for her party’s downfall in the December 6, 2021 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections. The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) snatched control of the THA with a massive 14-1 victory over the PNM at the polls.

Davidson-Celestine also failed to lead the party to power in the January 25, 2021 election which ended in a six-six tie. Last week she revealed she will not be seeking re-election in the party’s April 24 internal election.

On Sunday she took a swipe at the leadership of former chief secretary Ancil Dennis, who has signalled his intention to replace her at the helm of the PNM Council. Dennis became chief secretary in May 2020 after Kelvin Charles resigned the post under pressure by his party after losing to Davidson-Celestine in the internal election.

In a WhatsApp message on Sunday, Davidson-Celestine challenged comments made in a Sunday Newsday article in which political commentator Dr Shane Mohammed blamed her for Dennis’ THA election defeat in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant. PDP’s Sonny Craig won the seat by by three votes. Mohammed and Dr Bishnu Ragoonath told Newsday that Dennis would be a good successor to bring stability to the PNM.

However, Davidson-Celestine said it was “totally inaccurate” to blame her leadership style for Dennis losing his seat.

“Ancil was the sitting Chief Secretary and area representative in a safe seat, he had all the resources at his disposal and still lost his seat,” she said.

Davidson-Celestine also criticised Dennis’ decision, in July 2021, that the holdover PNM administration would be governing with restraint owing to the unique political circumstance.

Dennis had said, “I have instructed my secretaries that no proposals are to come at this point in time for any new initiatives. We would simply continue to do those things that are necessary for the administration of the island at this time…”

Davidson-Celestine said this approach by Dennis may have been to PNM’s disadvantage.

“He took on himself to declare that no new projects were to be implemented at a time when people were demanding that the THA respond to their needs. I have never led the THA, my only responsibility was to lead the party into an election. People look to the performance of the administration to determine whether or not to support. So how could my style be brought into question but not his?

“In this (internal) election, I am not allowing anyone to ride on my back to elevate themselves to high office.”

The former tourism secretary said she was proud of her contribution to Tobago’s development. Davidson-Celestine became ambassador to Costa Rica in 2017, before returning to take control of the PNM Tobago Council in January 2020. She later became a THA councillor and health secretary. However, one of her projects as tourism secretary became a big issue during THA elections.

The controversial $2.5 million zipline project, started in 2015, became a platform issue as taxpayers failed to see where their money went. In November 2021, the THA announced it was suing the contractor for breach.

Davidson-Celestine said, “I have worked hard for party and for country. No self-serving person stays in politics for this length of time.”

She also scoffed at Mohammed’s criticism over how she handled power-sharing negotiations after the tied elections. He also accused her of being a narcissist and not putting the welfare of Tobagonians first.

“How did I treat with the six-six tie? I took a motion to the PNM Council and it was approved, we considered an amalgamation but the opposition did not agree. Shane must obtain the facts before he speaks.”

In March 2021, the PNM and PDP unsuccessfully tried to broker a power-sharing deal at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. After the meeting, both parties gave contrasting versions of what took place, and accused each other of negotiating in bad faith.

Davidson-Celestine said, “My personality is without question and I will not allow the orchestration of defaming of my character to continue. I have had enough.”

Davidson-Celestine said she has noticed a trend of “personal attacks” by Mohammed in the past.

“I consider Shane’s comment to be disrespectful and out of place. I don’t know Shane, I have never met him and he has no knowledge of who I am as well as my contribution.”