Tourism workers told to help build Tobago

Tourism stakeholders during Wednesday’s tourism town hall meeting at the Scarborough Library – Photo courtesy the THA

Tobago tourism sector workers have a role to play in the island’s development, THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said on Wednesday.

“We must build the island together,” Burris told over 100 tourism sector workers in a town hall meeting at the Scarborough Library. During the meeting, there were calls for greater efficiency in customer service delivery, additional craft market spaces at the island’s ports of entry, the inclusion of a tourism-based curriculum at the primary school level, greater recognition, accessibility, and incorporation of music education in tourism; more youth-based tourism opportunities; Store Bay Beach Facility upgrades; and further developments in agro-tourism.

In responding to the issue on customer service, CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency (TTAL) Louis Lewis said training will be conducted to improve service across several sectors.

Burris said there plans were to extend the division’s Summer Youth Awareness Programme and the Tourism Youth Clubs initiative.

She said discussions were underway with the Division of Education, Research, and Technology to formalise tourism education.

She assured the workers and industry representatives that their concerns and proposed solutions were considered and, as such, all efforts would be made for a timely policy.

Delving into some of the significant development upgrades to come, she said, “Work towards the betterment of the island. We must rebuild the island together. We must be our island’s biggest cheerleaders. It’s up to every single one of us as we work towards becoming the greatest little island on the planet.”