Tourism Trinidad to attend Florida-Caribbean cruise conference

News

A Moko Jumbie entertains tourists who disembarked the MSC Seashore cruiseship which docked in Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Tourism Trinidad will participate in the upcoming FCCA (Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association) conference in Mazatlán, Mexico, from November 7-10.

A Tourism Trinidad press release said this conference is a unique opportunity for the company to connect with cruise industry leaders and cruise line executives.

The FCCA conference is renowned for offering valuable insights into the cruise industry and its inner workings.

It is a hub for cruise tourism professionals to enhance their knowledge, foster connections, and promote their pro-ducts and services.

With approximately 100 executives from FCCA Member Lines attending, this event provides a golden opportunity to engage with decision-makers who determine cruise ship itineraries, onboard offerings, and destination investments.

Attendees are also organisations interested in doing business with the cruise industry, including ports and destinations, cruise and tourism agencies, tour operators, attractions, suppliers, and ship agents.

Conferences like these are both important and lucrative, the release said.

Following TT’s attendance in 2022, this country was able to register a 51 percent increase in cruise passenger arrivals which promises to make the 2023-2024 cruise ship season a successful one.

The season has already kicked off with the arrival of the Seabourn Pursuit on October 11 and the soon to arrive Ruby Princess on November 14. This is just the beginning of a season that will see five new cruise lines grace TT’s shores.

“When cruise tourists grace our shores, they will also experience our enchanting attractions and opportunities that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer. As a member of the FCCA, we are committed to promoting Trinidad as a must-visit cruise destination in the Caribbean region,” the release said.