Tourism Trinidad focuses on economic growth

News

CEO of Tourism Trinidad Limited Carla Cupid. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Tourism Trinidad says Trinidad has many state-of-the-art meeting facilities and exhibition spaces to accommodate a wide range of events, meeting international standards for a seamless experience for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) travellers.

A statement on Tuesday said MICE continues to bolster economy and enhance the destination appeal of Port of Spain.

The release said it is continuing its focus to enhance the tourism product and stimulate economic growth, which will contribute to a diversification of tourist offerings, create year-round opportunities for consistent tourist arrivals and help create a stable and sustainable tourism industry.

Tourism Trinidad says it has met a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to position Trinidad as the premier destination in the English-speaking Caribbean for small to medium conferences.

“As we recognise the immense opportunities this type of tourism presents, Trinidad is taking bold steps to continue catering to and attracting this segment and reaping its benefits.”

It says it has provided support to more than ten local conferences, highlighting the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police AGM, the Commonwealth Chemistry Congress, the Caribbean Shipping Association AGM and the Caribbean Banking Association, noting that the banking association conference brought in over 1,200 participants.

“It was through combined efforts we were able to secure Trinidad the hosting rights for the world-wide marriage encounter in 2025, an event that has never been held outside of the US in its 50-year existence. This will be held in June 2025 and is expected to bring close to 1,500 participants and their families to this country.”

The release said its marketing team is actively promoting Trinidad through targeted campaigns and attendance at various industry trade shows to highlight the country’s unique and captivating features.

“These efforts are paying off. For the period January-September 2022, there were 16,739 people entering the country for business and conferences. For the corresponding period in 2023, this figure is 25,393, a 52 per cent increase. According to the CSO, total visitor expenditure of business travellers for 2022 was TT$221,182.”

It said developing the MICE sector also extends to supporting local businesses,including event planners, sound, stage, and entertainment professionals who are locally contracted.

Trinidad Tourism’s CEO, Carla Cupid, said, “MICE tourism as part of our overall tourism strategy is a step towards a more sustainable and resilient industry. We are confident that this will not only boost our economy but also elevate Trinidad’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

The release ended by saying MICE tourism and Tourism Trinidad remain committed to preserving the natural beauty, rich culture and warm hospitality, ensuring every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories.