Tourism Ministry signs MOU with Royal Caribbean for over 2,000 workers

Stock image source: Pixabay

THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM, Culture and the Arts signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would give close to 2,000 Trinidad and Tobago citizens a chance of employment at Royal Caribbean International, one of the biggest cruise lines in the world.

At a signing ceremony on Monday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said through the recruitment programme thousands of nationals will have the opportunity for employment and adventure.

“Not only (will) you have access to an incredible and timely employment opportunity to earn US dollars, you also have opportunity to tap into your adventurous side and expand your horizons through their more than 77 ports of call,” he said. “As an employee of Royal Caribbean you will no doubt benefit from one of the best training grounds in travel and tourism. The best part is, as a TT citizen you will have to perfect opportunity to share our warmth, hospitality and overflowing energy with the rest of the world as an ambassador to TT.”

Through three recruitment initiatives, citizens will be able to apply for more than 500 job titles in various categories inclusive of food and beverage management, culinary arts, guest service and guest relations, hotel management and entertainment.

Mitchell said with the exception of more technical positions such as those in the marine department there is no requirement for CXC passes or an educational background.

“The basic eligibility criteria would be a sense of adventure, a passport, a willingness to learn and work, a pleasing personality and a certificate of character,” he said.

Mitchell said applicants will have to log on to Royal Caribbean International’s career portal at RCLCTRAC.comto apply. He said there is no application fee and no middlemen. Recruitment will take place only through the portal.

Mitchell added that through the MOU the billion-dollar company will have access to TT’s best and brightest in the culinary arts coming out of multiple bachelor degree programmes in tourism and hospitality from several associate degree, bachelor and postgraduate-level degree programmes from the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, the University of the Southern Caribbean, UWI and the University of TT, as well as vocational programmes at COSTAATT and MIC.

“In TT we loudly boast of being one of the most educated countries, not just in the region but in the world,” Mitchell said. “For the past two decades the education sector has enjoyed some of the largest budgetary allocations annually, and for that we have derived through GATE a tertiary-education system that delivers high numbers of quality graduates from this country’s three universities as well as from our vocational training institutions.”

Regional vice president Wendy Mc Donald said Royal Caribbean will include TT as a destination for its Southern Caribbean Itinerary. She added that with over 80,000 people employed worldwide, representing 60 per cent of the world’s nationalities, TT citizens would be able to show off the TT style of hospitality.

“The infectious culture, friendliness and hospitality of the citizens of TT are among the traits that distinguish how we Trinis approach work,” she said.