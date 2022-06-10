Tourism Minister: Cruise-ship recruitment sign with typos not at SAPA or NAPA

News

This photo of a sign allegedly at one of the recent recruitment drives by Royal Caribbean Group International has gone viral on social media owing to its typographical errors. –

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell has said a sign advertising the recent recruitment fair by Royal Caribbean Group International, which was riddled with typographical errors, was neither at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) nor the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

On May 23, the Ministry of Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding with the cruise line for jobs for approximately 2,000 citizens on its cruise ships.

From Tuesday, applicants visited NAPA, SAPA and the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago, in hopes of securing a job.

On Thursday, a photo purportedly of a sign at one of the sites began circulating. It said, “Welocome (sic) to the Royal Caribben (sic) Group recrument (sic) fair.”

Many social media users mocked the ministry for the spelling errors, while others wondered if it had been Photoshopped.

While he said he cannot confirm whether the image was altered or not, Mitchell said, “But I can confirm that that sign was not a feature of the NAPA or SAPA event.”

Contacted on WhatsApp to find out if the sign was at the Tobago site, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris said, “So the misspelling of three words is the issue?

“I have no information on that. You should check with the Ministry of Tourism who was responsible for yesterday’s activity.”