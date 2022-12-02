Total Local 2022: Fantastic Christmas gift ideas for her Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The familiar sound of Christmas carols and the crisp December breeze can only mean one…well two things: 1. It’s Christmas time, and 2. It’s time for Loop Jamaica’s Total Local!

Total Local is the ultimate gift guide that showcases Jamaican-made products that make great gifts for the holiday season.

We have another year of great gift items and as such we have segmented it for you to focus on different areas and people. In this first gift haul, Shanique showcases gift items for women from Cochen Experience, Pure Pebbles, Those Creative People (TCP) & B.A.M Cosmetics.

1. Cochen Experience

Cochen Experience is a family-owned boutique located in Kingston, Jamaica, specializing in the designing and production of outfits, from resort wear to formal attire.

Outfits featured in the video:

Hailey SetKiesh Pants set Lily Pants set Galaxy Skirt Set

Shop with Cochen Experience on their website www.cochenexperience.com or their Instagram page @cochenexperience.

2. Pure Pebbles

You can say Pure Pebbles understands the importance that women tend to place on skin care, feeling amazing and smelling incredible, and also the deep-rooted desire to have their space smelling like they just spent the entire afternoon making home-baked cookies

Items featured in the video:

The “Protecting my Peace” Soy Wax Candle Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Body FrostingPink Sugar Foaming Body Scrub

You can shop Pure Pebbles on their Instagram page @pure_pebbles or their website at www.shoppurepebbles.com

3. Those Creative People (TCP)

TCP is a truly Jamaican company that speaks to the essence of the relationship between women and bags. They are the creators of the popular line of bags with the phrase “One Bag a tings” on it, the Big Planna annual planners and much more.

Items featured in the video:

One Bag Ah Tings Classic tote bag in Black & WhiteOne Bag Ah Tings with Gold Glitter Bag and Pan Tote CLAAT Bag Tote 2023 Big Planna

You can shop TCP products at Fontana Waterloo in Kingston or on their website at www.tcptings.com

4. B.A.M. Cosmetics

Rounding off our haul for ladies is B.A.M Cosmetics which stands for Bold, Authentic Moisture. These products are created by Soyini Gordon- Mitchell and are 98% natural with long-lasting moisture. Let’s take a look at what we picked up:

Palm balm product Belly Butta Heel Salve: Moisturizing cream for feet

The items are available at Fontana waterloo, Bella Oasis Day Spa, Chesterville Pharmacy

IG: @bamcosmeticofficial

NewsAmericasNow.com