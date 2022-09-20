Tory Lanez Being Investigated By DA For August Alsina Assault, Kicked Off Tour

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office says that it is investigating the reports that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez allegedly assaulted August Alsina.

On Monday afternoon, the D.A’s office told Complex that Tory Lanez is being investigated over the alleged assault. The involvement of the D.A could spell more legal trouble for the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

Peterson is currently out on bond for allegedly shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The trial for that case was scheduled to begin on Sept 16 but was later pushed back to later in the year.

The D.A said on Monday that the case was being investigated but did not say whether a report was made by August. “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said to the press on Monday night. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

On Saturday night, Tory Lanez was asked by an Instagram blog about a rumor that he knocked out the R&B singer. The rapper had liked the comment but later backtracked after the blog claimed that he admitted to the incident. Lanez later shared a post on his Instagram story that he was in the studio and didn’t know anything about the rumor.

Shortly after though, August posted a lengthy claim on Instagram where he shared a photo of his bloodied mouth and claimed that Tory Lanez, whom he name-dropped, assaulted him because he didn’t “dap” him. The singer later posted several more photos showing the world the injuries he received during the assault incident.

August Alsina also added that he was not going to speak on the incident, but he shared his side because Tory had leaked information to the blog “to look for a moment.”