Toronto to mark Trinidad and Tobago’s independence with festival

In commemoration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th independence anniversary, Toronto is having a free two-day festival – the Trinbago Festival.

Its inaugural edition will take place on August 27 and 28 at Toronto’s iconic Yonge-Dundas Square, one of the city’s prime tourist attractions. The festival’s theme will be Celebrating the Culture, History and Impact of the TT Diaspora in Canada.

In a press release on Tuesday, the TT Consulate General in Toronto said the festival will feature live entertainment and performances reflecting TT’s heritage and diversity, food vendors and demonstrations, mas-band performances and other surprises.

Additionally, the CN Tower and 3D Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will both be illuminated in red, black and white on Saturday.

Acting consul general Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette said, “The Trinbago Festival will celebrate us as Trinbagonians and bring us together to showcase our people’s warmth, ingenuity and resilience, the beauty of our twin islands, the vibrance of our culture, and the brilliance of our citizens here who fly our flag high every day. We hope that the festival will also inspire Trinbagonians and both old and new friends to ‘come home’ for an authentic TT experience.”