Toronto marks Bob Marley’s 78th Birthday on Monday

Toronto city council has proclaimed February 6, Bob Marley Day in Toronto.

This is the 32nd time that the city has honoured the late great Jamaican musician. In previous years there have been public events held to mark the Reggae star’s birthday, this year it will pre-recorded and broadcast on YouTube at 7 pm ET on February 6.

After the Proclamation issued by Mayor John Tory is read, we will honour this year’s recipients of the Bob Marley Humanitarian Award.

Receiving awards this year will be:

1. 1. Senator Bernadette Clement (Canadian Senator from Ontario)

2. Dr. Wisdom Tettey (Vice-President & Principal of University of Toronto Scarborough)

3. Yolanda McClean (Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE Ontario)

4. Cheryl Kerr (Founder & Managing Partner of MedEx Health Services)

5. Kevin Modeste (Former Deputy Director of Research and Legislative Affairs for the Ontario NDP Caucus)

6. Yasmin Hurd (Ward-Coleman Chair of Translational Neuroscience and the Director of the Addiction Institute at Mount Sinai.)

7. Viola Stewart (Entrepreneur)

8. Elladj Bald? (Olympic Figure Skater)

“This marks the 32nd year in a row that the City of Toronto has officially declared February 6th Bob Marley Day (which began with former Toronto Mayor Art Eggleton),” explained founder of Bob Marley Day, Courtney Betty.” Bob Marley would have been 78 on Monday.

“Bob Marley said “One Love”. So, each year we take time to honour the best of the best, people – acting in the diversity spirit of Bob Marley’s One Love, – who have worked hard to make our country a better place for all. As the diverse population continues its tremendous growth, it becomes even more critical that the doors of opportunities are open to all. “

Bob Marley’s message of unity, freedom, peace, empowerment and love have never been more relevant. Bob Marley Day Awards maintains an active social media presence. Details about this year’s award recipients have been posted on the @bobmarleydayto Twitter account.

