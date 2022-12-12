Toots Hibbert’s Daughter Leba Hibbert, New Lead Singer Of Toots & The Maytals

Leba Hibbert has taken the reigns from her late father, Toots Hibbert, and has been named the new lead singer of the famous reggae band. Leba is a reggae artist who is closely associated with the band and who is said to have recorded duets with her father before his passing.

The late two-time Grammy Award winner, Toots Hibbert, passed away in September 2020 at the University of the West Indies, Mona, in Kingston. He was 80 years old at the time but had remained a singer and songwriter, and lead vocalist for the ska and reggae band for more than six decades.

Leba’s lead singer role was announced by D&F Production company which managed the late musician’s music ventures. In a statement, Leba spoke about the “Do the Reggay” artist’s life and work and carrying on the band’s name and influence as one of the few remaining ska bands in the world.

“My father is loved and respected all over the world as one of reggae’s greatest icons. Through hard work and dedication to his craft, he created one of the greatest legacies in reggae music and we are totally dedicated to keeping this legacy alive,” she said.

The revamped Toots and the Maytals will go on their first tour across the United States in February-April, 2023 before heading on a month-long United Kingdom tour.

“As you can imagine, all the band members are very excited about going on the road and performing for my father’s fans in the US and the UK,” Leba said before adding that the band’s sets will include music from her father, including an upcoming tribute album.

“It will feature new versions of some of my father’s greatest hits. The album will also feature a few duets that we recorded together. We haven’t chosen a title or a release date for the album yet, but as soon we do we’ll make an announcement,” she said.

Toots Hibbert is recognized as the founder for the name of the Reggae genre after his song “Do The Reggay” was released. The beloved band earned its first Grammy in 2005 for True Love.