Too many Hulks?

Editorial

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THOUGH she insisted she was not affronted by the fact that three members of the Opposition failed to support the party’s choice for President in this month’s Electoral College vote, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar must have been perturbed.

“In politics every day is a new day,” Ms Persad-Bissessar quipped when three spoilt votes, presumably from her side, emerged.

Her critics agreed. Many, including the usual suspects, were quick to pounce on the apparent chink in her armour.

Former UNC ministers Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial denied any attempt to oust the leader but nonetheless endorsed a move to bring back former executive and founding members.

They suggested a fake document that had been circulated on social media created a misleading picture, but wanting to bring back figures from the past is a clear criticism of the present.PNM officials, meanwhile, alleged a coup.

Yet, while it is possible three UNC members may have voted for the PNM choice, it is also possible the three individuals did not endorse the PNM candidate either.

The vote ahead of the UNC’s congress played into a narrative suggesting something was amiss.What is clear, however, is Ms Persad-Bissessar’s address to the congress, which took place on Sunday, and the party’s attempted show of unity (there was an incident involving Pundit Donny Samlal) confirms that the challenge to her leadership was not insignificant.

Saying she felt like Hulk, the UNC leader sought to use the developments as an opportunity to paint the party as all-inclusive: open to diverse entities and viewpoints, presumably also those held by those who did not support Israel Khan, SC.

She also, tellingly, spoke of her vision of the UNC as a meritocracy in which people rise not because of family connections but because of skill.

These developments are interesting because they would seem to raise the hint of a growing responsiveness to a shifting political landscape.

Leaders in our country often have maximum power because prime ministers under our Constitution have maximum powers too. Party officials know this and therefore toe the line.As a party that has in the past embraced the coalition model, the UNC does have a history of being part of arrangements in which diverse views are accommodated and sometimes openly ventilated. The PNM, too, has seen members cross the floor.

But it should not be forgotten that the Hulk represents more than strength. He is an alter ego, symbolic of rage and being thin-skinned.

It would be good if we could have a political system in which cabinet ministers and party faithful – whether UNC, PNM or otherwise – could openly dissent without being fearful of the rage of their leaders.