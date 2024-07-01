Toco/Sangre Grande MP: No reports of major damage in constituency

News

Roger Monroe, MP for Toco/Sangre Grande. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THERE has been no report of any major damage in Toco/Sangre Grande owing to the passage of Hurricane Beryl, according to MP Roger Monroe.

In an interview with Newsday at 9 am on July 1, Monroe said rain began falling lightly in his constituency after daybreak.

He said there were reports of partial damage to the roofs of two homes in Toco and Cumana because of strong winds, and a couple of reports of fallen trees in the Toco area, which were dealt with quickly.

The Meteorological Office says Trinidad is still under a tropical storm warning and the hurricane warning remains in effect for Tobago.