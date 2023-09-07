Tobago’s cultural entities boards appointed

Tobago

NEW boards of directors have been appointed for two of Tobago’s signature cultural entities – the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd (TFCL) and the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC).

The boards, which are expected to enhance cultural and artistic endeavours on the island, were installed on Monday during a simple ceremony at the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Sangster’s Hill, Scarborough.

The division’s secretary Tashia Burris and assistant secretary Megan Morrison presented the instruments of appointment to the directors.

The TFCL board, which serves for a period of one year, is being led by chairman Cindy Lou Edwards and deputy chairman Gilbert “Happy” O’Connor. Its five directors are Mark Peters, Keelan James-Elliott, Fitzherbert Taylor, Sherwin Jordan and Chinaka Holder.

Krystle Bascombe was appointed secretary while cultural activists Opuku Ware and Annette Nicholson-Alfred will serve as ex- officio members.

Burris expressed confidence in the TFCL board’s composition, saying its blend of youth and experience will be a critical asset.

“This board brings together a strategic blend of youthful energy and seasoned expertise, placing it in a unique position to ensure the Company’s ongoing success,” she was quoted as saying in a statement from the division on Monday.

“Our collective mission is to safeguard our cultural heritage and establish pathways for generating revenue from our festivals. Therefore, one of the Board’s primary responsibilities is to discuss innovative ways within our existing portfolio, exploring methods to develop fresh offerings that stay true to Tobago’s authentic traditions.”

Regarding the TPAC board, Bindley Benjamin and Dr Charleston Thomas were appointed chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

The other directors are Petal Alexander, Karen Moe-Wills, Giselle Donaldson-Yeates, Miriam Scott and Omari Douglas. Kerchelle Elliott was appointed secretary while Steve Jack takes on the role of ex-officio member. This board will also serve for one year.

Addressing the directors, Morrison expressed optimism about the board’s talents and knowledge.

Morrison also emphasised the importance of knowledge sharing, which she believes, will lead to fruitful results.

Burris was quoted as saying, “Our current vision for TPAC is to ensure that it serves as a hub for nurturing raw talent and fostering an environment where these talents can flourish.”

She said as such, the board is entrusted with developing a solid, resilient company structure.

This includes cultivating well-rounded community members, safeguarding the future prospects of the company’s residents and capitalising on the burgeoning orange economy in Tobago.

Burris, Morrison and the division’s administrator Suresh Dookhoo praised the newly appointed board members for accepting the responsibility to advance the cultural and artistic development of the island.