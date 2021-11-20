Tobago’s covid19 deaths now at 109

News

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 109 after a 66-year-old woman with existing medical ailments died from complications related to the virus overnight.

The island now has 55 new covid19 cases and 476 active cases.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that 40 patients are now in state isolation, 432 in home isolation and four in ICU. Fifteen patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 18, 253 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,739 have tested positive. There are 3, 154 recovered patients.

It said to date 22, 953 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 21,885 are fully vaccinated.