Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 246.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said on Friday it did not know the vaccination status of the latest fatality.

In a statement, the division said Tobago has 40 new cases and 332 active cases.

It said 13 people are hospitalised, of whom two are fully vaccinated and 11 unvaccinated.

Tobago has 6, 905 recovered patients.