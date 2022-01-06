Tobago’s covid19 death toll rises to 215

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 215 after four people died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

The latest victims are two women, aged 54 and 84, both with comorbidities, and two men, aged 39 and 64, also with comorbidities.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there were 41 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 1,458 active cases.

The division said 28 patients were in state isolation, 1,422 in home isolation, five in ICU and three in a step-down facility. Sixteen patients have been discharged.

It said to date a total of 21,889 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 6,009 have tested positive. There are 4,336 recovered patients.

The division said 24,557 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 23,269 are fully vaccinated.

It added 3,443 people have received their booster shots.