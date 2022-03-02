Tobago’s covid19 death toll reaches 244

News

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll jumped to 244 overnight after two people, one of whom was fully vaccinated, died from the virus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island has 320 active covid19 cases.

Nine people are hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and six unvaccinated.

It said the island has 6,730 recovered patients.