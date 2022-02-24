Tobago’s covid19 death toll reaches 241

News

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has climbed to 241 after an unvaccinated individual died from the virus overnight.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago has 36 new covid19 cases and 274 active cases.

Twelve people are hospitalised, two of whom are fully vaccinated and ten unvaccinated.

The division said the island has 6,633 recovered patients.