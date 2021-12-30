Tobago’s covid19 death toll reaches 192

News

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 192 after a 68 year-old woman with comorbidities died of complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said Tobago has 67 new covid19 cases and 1,399 active cases.

The division said 38 patients are in state isolation, 1,353 in home isolation, six in ICU and two in a step-down facility. It added 33 patients have been discharged.To date, a total of 21, 410 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 5,716 have tested positive.

There are 4,125 recovered patients.The division said to date a total of 24,094 people have been partially vaccinated and 23, 038 people are fully vaccinated.It said a total of 2,995 people have received their booster shots.