Tobago’s covid19 death toll now 255

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 255 after a fully vaccinated individual died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island has 35 new covid19 cases and 478 active cases.

The division said 15 people are currently hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and 12 unvaccinated.

It said there are 7,310 recovered patients on the island.