Tobago’s covid19 death toll now 225

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 225 after an unvaccinated individual succumbed to complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported 26 new covid19 cases and 657 active cases.

The division said 35 patients are currently hospitalised – eight fully vaccinated and 27 unvaccinated. There are 5,608 recovered patients.