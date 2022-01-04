Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbs to 208

News

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 208 after five people died of complications relating to the virus overnight.

The latest victims are four men – 42,63,69 and 79 – all with comorbidities and a 54-year-old woman with comorbidities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there are 71 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 1,428 active cases.

The division said there are 25 patients in state isolation, 1,389 in home isolation, six in ICU and eight in a step-down facility. Thirty-one patients have been discharged.

It said a total of 21, 689 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 5,938 have tested positive. There are 4,302 recovered patients.

To date 24,359 people have been partially vaccinated and 23, 171 are fully vaccinated. It added 3,222 have received booster shots.