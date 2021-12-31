Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbs to 193

News

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 193 after a 57 year-old woman with comorbidities died from complications associated with the virus overnight.In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that Tobago now has 72 new covid19 cases and 1,396 active casesThe division said 32 patients are in state isolation, 1,354 in home isolation, five in ICU and five in a step-down facility. It added 74 patients have been discharged.The division said a total of 21, 488 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 5,788 have tested positive. There are 4,199 recovered patients.To date a total of 24,190 people have been partially vaccinated and 23, 098 are fully vaccinated.The division said 3,017 people have received booster shots.