Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbs to 114

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 114 after two people died overnight from complications relating to the virus .

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the latest victims are a 79-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, both with comorbidities.

The division reported there are 32 new covid19 cases and 525 active cases. There are 41 patients in state isolation, 425 in home isolation and nine in ICU. Seven people have been discharged.

To date a total of 18,589 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 3,894 have tested positive.

The division said to date 23,051 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 22,041 are fully vaccinated.