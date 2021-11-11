Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbs to 106

News

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 106 after a 92 year-old man died overnight of complications relating to the virus.

There are 48 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 350 active cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 28 patients in state isolation, 320 in home isolation and two in ICU. Sixteen patients have been discharged.

The division reported a total of 17,502 patients have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,495 have tested positive. There are 3,039 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22,710 people on the island are partially vaccinated and 21, 484 are fully vaccinated.